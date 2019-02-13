PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The discovery of a body near a baseball field in Philadelphia has led to a homicide investigation.
Investigators say the man was the apparent victim of foul play.
The body was found around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Randolph and Edgley drives in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.
Detectives say the victim appeared to have head injuries.
Police have not identified him, but say he was in his mid 20s.
