Body found near beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey: Police

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey are investigating the discovery of a body on Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made sometime around 3 p.m. after initial reports of a body found in the water off Pacific Avenue.

Police confirm officers located a body but could not provide any further information.

A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Atlantic City Police.
