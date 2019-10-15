ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey are investigating the discovery of a body on Tuesday afternoon.
The discovery was made sometime around 3 p.m. after initial reports of a body found in the water off Pacific Avenue.
Police confirm officers located a body but could not provide any further information.
A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Atlantic City Police.
Body found near beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News