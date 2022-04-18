body found

Firefighters find body after North Philly car fire

After crews put out the flames, firefighters found a person's body in the vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters extinguishing a car fire Monday morning in North Philadelphia discovered a body.

Police and fire personnel responded to the car fire just before 8:30 am. on the 2400 block of Wendle Street.

After crews put out the flames, authorities say firefighters found a person's body in the vehicle.

The victim is believed to be male, but no other details about the person's identity are known at this time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:35 a.m.

The medical examiner was called to the scene.

