Body found on top of Market-Frankford Line train near Girard Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after a body was found on top of a Market-Frankford Line train Monday afternoon.

The discovery was made near Girard Station just after Noon.

Both Philadelphia police and SEPTA police are investigating.

SEPTA said shuttle buses are operating from Berks to 15th Street Stations due to emergency personnel in the track area near Girard Station.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
