Body of man found along Schuylkill River in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after the body of a man was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River on Monday night.
The discovery was made along the 3500 block of Schuylkill Avenue just before 7 p.m.
Police say the man was found face down and had both legs severed.
It still unclear how the man died.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
