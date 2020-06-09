Body of man found along Schuylkill River in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after the body of a man was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River on Monday night.The discovery was made along the 3500 block of Schuylkill Avenue just before 7 p.m.Police say the man was found face down and had both legs severed.It still unclear how the man died.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.