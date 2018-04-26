Friends and family of Tyrell Holmes gathered Wednesday at the spot where the 18-year-old was found brutally murdered.Ryan Rosado said they were hanging out together just a few days ago."We were in a room rapping and being funny," he said. "And I come here and hear this? It hurts, because I grew up with the kid. He was like my brother.""When officers arrived and a fire extinguisher was used, they were able to determine that this was a smoldering body," said Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.Autopsy results confirmed Holmes had been stabbed repeatedly, doused with an accelerant and then set on fire while he was still alive.Rosado said he couldn't even imagine who could do such a thing."Probably got mixed up with the wrong people," he said. "You don't know who is out there to get you or not."Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Bethlehem police.------