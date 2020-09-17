Video shows suspect wanted in death of woman found in trunk: Police

Surveillance shows the man driving a dark color late model Ford Fusion.
The woman's decomposing body was discovered in a car on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue on July 21.
An employee of Superior Automotive was cleaning up outside when he smelled a foul odor and discovered the body in the trunk.
"I got a call from an employee saying he found a body. I thought he was joking," said Joe Swan with Superior Automotive back in July.
Police say surveillance video shows the victim had been killed at that location on July 18 about 4 a.m.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.