Video shows suspect wanted in death of woman found in trunk: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New video shows a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman who was discovered in a car trunk in West Philadelphia.

Surveillance shows the man driving a dark color late model Ford Fusion.

The woman's decomposing body was discovered in a car on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue on July 21.

An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.



An employee of Superior Automotive was cleaning up outside when he smelled a foul odor and discovered the body in the trunk.

"I got a call from an employee saying he found a body. I thought he was joking," said Joe Swan with Superior Automotive back in July.

Police say surveillance video shows the victim had been killed at that location on July 18 about 4 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
