Body of 2-year-old girl found partially buried in Philadelphia park, caregiver questioned

Body of 2-year-old girl found partially buried in park, caregiver questioned. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on October 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have discovered the body of a 2-year-old girl in a Logan park.

Captain Jack Ryan of the Philadelphia Police Department said the girl's body was partially buried and part of her head was exposed.

Detectives say the investigation began Monday when the caregiver of the 2-year-old reported her missing. She then led officers to Kemble Park on Ogontz and West Olney avenues.

Chopper 6 Video: Police search Logan park on October 16, 2018.



They began to search for the girl early Tuesday morning before daybreak, using equipment like saws and shovels. Police brought in a cadaver dog who hit on something in a wooded area.

The body was discovered shortly before 11 a.m.
Police say the caregiver is a suspect.

"She was in the custody of this woman; the woman led us to the location where the child was recovered," Ryan said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. It is not yet known how long the child had been missing or her identity.

Missing person search leads police to Logan park. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 16, 2018.



Sandra Broadus, who is on a neighborhood community association, says the group has been trying to have the woods cleared from the park now for quite some time.

"The area is not safe and clearly this demonstrates why. You found the remains of a body," she said.
Police discover 2-year-old's body in park. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on October 16, 2018.



------
