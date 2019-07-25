Body of man found in abandoned house in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say the body of a man was found inside an abandoned house in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.Chopper Six was over the scene on the 1200 block of Ruby Street.The body of a 57-year-old man was discovered just after 10 a.m.Investigators say he had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.Police are still on the scene looking for clues but no arrests have been made.