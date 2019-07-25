PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say the body of a man was found inside an abandoned house in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.
Chopper Six was over the scene on the 1200 block of Ruby Street.
The body of a 57-year-old man was discovered just after 10 a.m.
Investigators say he had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Police are still on the scene looking for clues but no arrests have been made.
Body of man found in abandoned house in Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News