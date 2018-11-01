Body of man found in Northeast Philadelphia basement

EMBED </>More Videos

Body of man found in Northeast Philadelphia basement as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on November 1, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Clark after a report of an unresponsive man in his basement apartment bleeding profusely.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead a few minutes later.

The medical examiner responded.

"And when they actually examined the body preliminarily on the scene, they found this 31-year-old was stabbed multiple times in his chest, torso and both of his wrists," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say some of the wounds appear consistent with a suicide, however, others appear more consistent with homicide, so it's being investigated as a possible homicide.

"It also doesn't appear that there was any ransacking or anything taken at this time, so it's an investigation in progress," said Chief Inspector Small.

The landlord and his friend who discovered the body are being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Police say there are four surveillance cameras, so they will be checking those to see if there was anyone entering or leaving the apartment other than the decedent.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurderbody foundhomicide investigationNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cousins brutally beaten while trick or treating in Atlantic Co.
Employee, customer seriously hurt after truck hits NJ market
Police respond to disturbance in Strawberry Mansion
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Pa. school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man who fled to Mexico with teen takes plea deal
New DNA technology may help solve 40-year-old cold case
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Show More
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
Delaware attorney general confirms clergy abuse probe
Phoenixville masseur charged with indecent assault
Woman killed in front of family after being robbed on Halloween
Toy gun prompts lockdown, early dismissal at Upper Darby High
More News