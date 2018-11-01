Body of man found in Northeast Philadelphia basement

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.Officers responded to the 10000 block of Clark after a report of an unresponsive man in his basement apartment bleeding profusely.Paramedics pronounced the victim dead a few minutes later.The medical examiner responded."And when they actually examined the body preliminarily on the scene, they found this 31-year-old was stabbed multiple times in his chest, torso and both of his wrists," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police say some of the wounds appear consistent with a suicide, however, others appear more consistent with homicide, so it's being investigated as a possible homicide."It also doesn't appear that there was any ransacking or anything taken at this time, so it's an investigation in progress," said Chief Inspector Small.The landlord and his friend who discovered the body are being interviewed by homicide detectives.Police say there are four surveillance cameras, so they will be checking those to see if there was anyone entering or leaving the apartment other than the decedent.------