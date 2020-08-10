Body of missing swimmer found in Winslow Township lake: Police

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered in Winslow Township, New Jersey on Monday night.

Police say 35-year-old Jixion E. Chavez went missing just before 4 p.m. on Sunday while swimming in Penbryn Lake.

Witnesses said a man who was swimming in the lake went under the water but never resurfaced.

Search efforts continued into the evening hours but no one was found.

Authorities say Chavez's body was recovered on Monday evening.
