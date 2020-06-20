Body of missing New Jersey woman found under rubble of home after friend charged with murder

A medical examiner confirmed the human remains found in Ocean Township are that of Jacqueline Terrulli, 65, who went missing on September 12, 2019. (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The body of a missing New Jersey woman was found buried under the rubble of her Ocean Township home, months after a friend was charged in her murder.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Friday that authorities recovered the body of 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli. The woman had been missing since September, when her home was found engulfed in flames.

Police found Ronald Teschner, a 49-year-old friend who had been staying with Terrulli, in Paterson the next day with her Jeep Cherokee and various items they believed were taken from her home including clothing, shotguns, jewelry and lawn equipment. Teschner was indicted by a grand jury in February on murder and other charges.

The prosecutor's office issued a news release Friday saying workers demolishing the home and clearing the Ocean Township property Thursday found what they believed to be human remains wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave that had become hidden under debris. As a result of the fire, they said extensive charred rubble had collapsed upon and covered the burial site.

Police had searched the property several times during the investigation.

"Terrulli's body went undiscovered until yesterday, likely due to the limited decomposition of the remains. K-9 cadaver dogs are trained to detect decomposition," the prosecutor's office said.

The Monmouth County Medical Examiner confirmed Terrulli's identity but a cause of death was still under investigation.

Teschner is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. If convicted of murder, Teschner faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

His public defender has previously said Teschner maintains his innocence.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this article
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean townshipmurderfiremissing personbody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Show More
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
2nd ex-officer charged in Floyd's death released from jail
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Trump fires US attorney investigating allies, ABC News reports
Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater
More TOP STORIES News