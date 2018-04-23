Body of missing woman from Philadelphia found in Monroe County, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe Co.. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
The body of a woman who was missing from Philadelphia has been discovered in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, according to the coroner's office.

Nicole Murray, 24, was found dead in the rear of a property at the 500 block of Foliage Drive in Tunkhannock Township after 4 p.m. Friday.

Murray had been missing from the Philadelphia area since late December 2017 and was last seen in early January.

The coroner's office is conducting the investigation along with the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Unit and the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

A forensic autopsy will be conducted on Monday, April 23.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbody foundmissing womanpoconos
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News