Body of possible "thrill-seeker" found on top of Market-Frankford Line train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after a body was found on top of a Market-Frankford Line train Monday afternoon.The discovery was made near Girard Station just after noon.SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel told Action News the person who died may have been a "thrill-seeker.""It appears at this point it was a thrill-seeker on top of a train. We can't say enough times how dangerous reckless behavior is around trains and motor vehicles. It's just unconscionable," said Chief Nestel.An investigation by SEPTA police and Philadelphia police continues into exactly what happened. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.When asked about where this person may have jumped from to land on top of the train, Chief Nestel replied, "There are tressels, there are tunnels just two stations away. I mean people don't belong on top of the train. It's dangerous up there and it looks like this person paid with his life."There were delays in the area for two hours while police were on the scene. Passengers were instead shuttled to their destination by bus.Many customers surprised to learn of the circumstances surrounding the death on the subway."I don't think that's worth your life though. Doing something like that for views on social media or whatever it may be, it ain't worth it. It aint worth it," said Denzel Douglas of West Philadelphia.SEPTA now says trains are running on schedule. SEPTA Police has not released any information in regards to the identity of the victim.