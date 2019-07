SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cadaver dogs led police to believe someone might have buried a body in South Philadelphia.The CSI unit brought in a backhoe Thursday night to dig up an area around the 1500 block of South Bambrey Street.The dogs reportedly picked up a scent at the location.So far, the search has come up empty.Authorities said it's possible there was a body there at one point and it's been relocated.