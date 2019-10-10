Body recovered from Delaware canal amid search for missing 6-year-old passenger in deadly SUV crash

ST. GEORGES, Delaware (WPVI) -- Rescue crews removed a body from a Delaware canal on Thursday morning.

The discovery comes amid a search for a 6-year-old boy who has been missing after the vehicle he was riding in ended up in the waterway on October 6.

The SUV carrying 6-year-old Ethan Lindsey went into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal around 9:41 a.m. Sunday in St. Georges, roughly one mile west of William V. Roth Jr. Bridge.

Four people perished in the crash: the driver of the silver SUV, 18-year-old Willis Lindsey; his brother, 16-year-old Kyree Lindsey; and 12-year-old cousin Eric Lindsey. A 16-year old passenger survived.

Ethan was also a brother of the driver.

"My 6-year-old...an awesome kid. Loved YouTube, pizza, cake. A cake and marshmallow person. He just gave us his Christmas list. It's hard. It really is," said Brandi Lindsey, mother of Ethan and several of the victims, in an interview earlier this week.

Lindsey said her 18-year-old son Willis was driving the SUV right behind her car, on the way to her 10-year-old's football game.

"We followed the GPS right off the canal and we kind of had to make some loops and turns. We didn't see our son behind us so we stopped and turned around," she said. "All we saw was the cloud of dust behind us and we saw his girlfriend on the rocks."

Willis Lindsey was able to get his 16-year-old girlfriend to shore, then went back for his siblings and cousin.

"He wouldn't want to live in the world without them so I know he would have went to help them," said his mother.
