PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police and fire departments responded to a report of a body spotted in the Schuylkill River in the area just north of the Girard Point Bridge Sunday morning.The call came in just before 10 a.m. from the 2600 block of Penrose Ferry Road.Officials said the marine unit removed a man's body from the water around 11:20 a.m.There is no word on the identity of the deceased.