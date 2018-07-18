BODY FOUND

Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home

Body found wrapped in plastic in Spring Garden home. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The body of a man was found wrapped in a tarp at a home in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, police say.

The discovery was made around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street.

Contractors found the body in a front bedroom of an apartment.

Police say the victim is a black male. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors don't know anyone who may own or live in the home. People in the neighborhood told Action News they had noticed a smell of decomposition going back to at least Saturday.

Police at this point are considering this a suspicious death. Capt. John Ryan said the victim did not wrap himself in the tarp, but he says it is not clear yet if this is a homicide or a drug overdose.

Drug paraphernalia was found near the body, he said.

As for whether community members should be concerned about safety, Ryan would only say this isn't believed to be random death, and the person who died has some ties to the building.

Police earlier said the victim was 47 years old, but have since backed off that statement. Investigators now say they are unsure of the man's age.

Authorities say they should know more after an autopsy, which is set for Thursday.

------
