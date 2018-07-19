Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released

The Cumberland County Prosecutors office released bodycam footage of a 28-minute encounter with Vineland police that ended with the suspect being fatally shot.The incident took place on Saturday. It began when officers responded to a report of a suspicious man on Wood Street near Northwest Boulevard.Witnesses said the man, Rashaun Washington, 27, of Camden, appeared disoriented and refused to take instructions from police.Investigators said he told officers he had an explosive device wrapped in a T-shirt he was holding."How big is that thing going to blow up then?" one officer could be heard asking. "How big is that going to blow?"The officers tried to get Washington to drop whatever he was holding, but Washington refused. He then began walking toward the officers. It was after he begins to walk toward the officers that they start to fire their weapons.Officers also used a K-9 and mace in their efforts to subdue Washington. He later died from his injuries.On Thursday, Washington's relatives were joined by friends and social activists in a march to Vineland Police Headquarters."I'm no expert, but from what I saw, he was somebody who was someone who needed help and that's not what he received," said Ruth Barreiro, of Vineland.The victim's mother, Georgette Washington, said she just wants justice for her son."I want that man to be charged, just like any other human being," she said. "They did not have to kill him."The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said the incident is under investigation. They ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them.------