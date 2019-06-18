Bodycam shows marijuana suspect dragging police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- An Orlando police officer faced some scary moments as a suspect dragged him while trying to escape.Officials say the the ordeal took place on May 9th when Officer Sean Murphy pulled over Zavier Askew.Murphy suspected he saw marijuana in the vehicle and questioned Askew.The man told the officer there was no weed in the car.Askew was removed from the car and officers searched it.As officers finished and returned to their cruiser, the suspect ran for his car and jumped in.Officer Murphy jumped into action and tried to stop the man from driving off.The officer ordered the man to stop as Askew took off at a high rate of speed.The officer was dragged along, sometimes at speeds reaching 60 miles per hour, with his legs hanging out.Police say the suspect ended up speeding towards a dead end and then hit a parked car.Officer Murphy had to tuck his legs inside to avoid getting pinned.Askew was removed from the car and arrested for attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and kidnapping.