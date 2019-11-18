Bodycam video shows moment officers rescue kidnapped girl in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (WPVI) -- Dramatic video shows the moment police were able to rescue a little girl and bring her to safety after she was kidnapped in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 8-year-old was abducted in May by a man in a Fort Worth neighborhood in broad daylight while she was on a walk with her mother.

Hours later, acting on a tip, police searched a hotel room, but couldn't find the child.


Two hours later, another tip came in saying a car in the hotel parking lot matched the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Bodycam footage showed the SWAT Team quickly move in.

They broke down the door, took the suspect, Michael Webb, into custody and discovered the child hiding in a laundry basket.

The child told investigators she had been afraid to speak when police first entered the hotel room because the suspect had threatened her family if she tried to escape.

Webb was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for kidnapping the girl during a two-day trial in September.
EMBED More News Videos

8-year-old girl kidnapped in Fort Worth found safe, police say.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abductionkidnappingtexassurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football game cut short after shooting to resume at the Linc
Kratz sentenced to life without parole in Bucks County murders
Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Del.
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Man arrested for allegedly placing camera in women's bathroom
Bridgeton man arrested for allegedly trying to lure girl multiple times
Show More
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and damp today
Storm brings beach erosion, street flooding to Jersey Shore
Baby, 6-year-old child inside stolen SUV in Chester found safe
Man dies after police find him in shot in apartment lobby
More TOP STORIES News