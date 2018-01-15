Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Hamilton Township, N.J.

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection issued a Boil Water Advisory for a Hamilton Township neighborhood of residences Monday.Residences in the Deutzville neighborhood of Hamilton (including the following streets: Henry, Hewitt, Durand, Deutz, Bunting, Gibbs, High and Cherry) are affected by this notice.The notice states that "effective immediately homes in that area should boil all of your water for both personal and ingestible use."Anyone with questions is advised to call Trenton Water Works at 609-433-9700.------