Bomb scare prompts hazmat after crash in South Whitehall Township

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Lehigh County quickly evolved into a hazmat situation.The accident happened on Route 22 westbound at Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.One person was taken to the hospital for injuries.During the investigation, a fire official thought he spotted a pipe bomb on the side of the road.The device was taken to a nearby field where officials determine in was not a pipe bomb.Route 22 westbound was temporarily shut down to traffic.