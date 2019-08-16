Bomb scare prompts hazmat after crash in South Whitehall Township

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Lehigh County quickly evolved into a hazmat situation.

The accident happened on Route 22 westbound at Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

During the investigation, a fire official thought he spotted a pipe bomb on the side of the road.

The device was taken to a nearby field where officials determine in was not a pipe bomb.

Route 22 westbound was temporarily shut down to traffic.
