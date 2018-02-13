U.S. & WORLD

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood in September. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEW YORK --
A man who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block, was sentenced Tuesday to multiple terms of life in prison.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan and lived in New Jersey, injured 30 people when one of his bombs exploded in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on a September night in 2016. A second bomb planted nearby did not detonate.

That blast happened just hours after a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, frightening participants but injuring no one.

The bombings triggered a two-day manhunt that ended in a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey. Rahimi was shot several times but survived.

Federal prosecutors said in court papers that Rahimi has not shown remorse and had tried to radicalize fellow prisoners at the federal jail in New York where he has been imprisoned since his arrest.

"He is proud of what he did, scornful of the American justice system, and as dedicated as ever to his terrorist ideology," they wrote.

Rahimi, given a chance to speak at his sentencing, said: "I don't harbor hate for anyone."

Rahimi, prosecutors said, gave inmates copies of terrorist propaganda and jihadist materials, including speeches and lectures by al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden and Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born cleric who inspired attacks on America and was killed in a U.S. airstrike in September 2011.

Rahimi also allowed some inmates to view materials on his laptop or provided electronic copies as he spread "The Book of Jihad," bomb-making instructions and various issues of a propaganda magazine.

Defense attorney Xavier Donaldson said that Rahimi had once aspired to be a police officer and worked as a security guard after studying criminal justice at a community college.

"It was Mr. Rahimi's belief that he could help people while employed in a position that would guarantee him some type of pension," Donaldson wrote.

While imprisoned, Rahimi has completed classes in business, entrepreneurship, and drama, Donaldson wrote.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News