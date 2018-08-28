Exchange student pleads guilty to federal charge for shooting threat toward Bonner-Prendergast High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal charges filed in high school shooting threat case: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., June 6, 2018

PHILADELPHIA --
A Taiwanese exchange student accused of threatening to carry out a shooting at his Delaware County high school pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge on Tuesday.

An-Tso Sun was arraigned in federal court, where he entered the guilty plea. A judge scheduled sentencing for December, but Sun's attorney Robert Keller asked that the date be moved up once the pre-sentencing report is finished.

Sun, 18, has agreed to be deported and to not re-enter the U.S. without permission.

He previously pleaded guilty to state terroristic threat charges and was sentenced to four to 23 months. He was immediately paroled and remanded to federal custody to face a charge of an alien in possession of ammunition.

The judge could sentence Sun to up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Keller said after court Tuesday that he hopes to show up for the sentencing hearing with a plane ticket.

"That's going to be the mantra, the cry, when he gets to sentencing. Let this boy go home," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Federal charges filed in high school shooting threat case: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., June 6, 2018



School authorities were alerted in March that Sun talked about a May 1 shooting at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Upper Darby, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. The teen called the talk a joke, but authorities found more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, as well as weapons, in his home.

Keller objected Tuesday to the U.S. Attorney's office including the allegation that Sun had told a classmate not to come to school on May 1 because he was planning a shooting. The judge overruled his objection, but Keller said after court Tuesday that he will raise it again during sentencing. He accused prosecutors of "going overboard" in trying to prove their case.

Keller previously said Sun "had no intention or plans" to commit a school shooting and many items found were what he wore to school for a Halloween costume contest.

EMBED More News Videos

Foreign exchange student pleads gulty to threatening to shoot up HS: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 4, 2018



A military-style ballistic vest, ammunition clip pouches, a high-powered crossbow and live ammunition were found in Sun's bedroom in Lansdowne, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said. A search of his school-issued iPad indicated searches on how to buy an AK-47 or an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, police said.

Sun's parents are actor and assistant film director Sun Peng and actress Di Ying.

Keller said they were in Philadelphia and had been visiting their son weekly but chose not to come to court Tuesday to try to remove some of the spotlight from their son. He said they have been upset because their son was expelled two months before graduating high school and had been accepted to Temple University.

"We can understand why the government is taking these matters so seriously, and I think the huge mistake that this young child made was he didn't understand the dynamics of what's going on in the United States," Keller said after court. "He now gets it... and it's time for this kid to go home."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingterror threatgunsdeportationpennsylvania newsUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Federal charges filed against exchange student who threatened to 'shoot-up' high school
Top Stories
Woman struck, killed by train on Broad Street Line
Neighbors shocked by deadly shooting in Roxborough
Man in Batman shirt attacks Wendy's worker at drive-thru
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Jose Bautista headed to Phillies after stint with Mets
Vehicle recycling facility in New Castle heavily damaged by fire
Police: Suspects killed pizza deliveryman, then ate the pizza
Show More
Police: Woman tried to dissolve body, then tossed remains to alligators
Person struck and killed by train in Wilmington
Co-workers see man get shot outside SEPTA bus
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
1 injured after vehicles collide in Logan intersection
More News