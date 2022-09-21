3 injured after gasoline tanker crashes into truck in Boothwyn, Pa.

All three were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a gasoline tanker crashed into a pickup truck on a Delaware County highway.

It happened on the 600 block of Conchester Highway (Route 322) in Boothwyn around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Action Cam showed the rear of the truck suffered severe damage.

Officials said a woman was ejected from the vehicle. Two others became trapped and had to be rescued.

All three were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Their conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.