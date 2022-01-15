investigation

Fake vaccine card with 'poor print quality' seized in Philadelphia; one of 30,000 seized nationwide

Officials say the item was hidden inside of a greeting card.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Fake vaccine card with 'poor print quality' seized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 30,000 fake vaccination cards have been seized by Customs and Border Protection officers nationally.

On Friday, the agency's Philadelphia office released an image of a counterfeit card that shipped from Bulgaria to an address in Stamford, Connecticut.

Officials say the item was hidden inside of a greeting card.

Online dealers are selling fraudulent cards for as much as $500 each.

With more and more entities requiring vaccination cards to enter public places, authorities say there appears to be a growing market for fake vaccinations cards.

Authorities say not only are they illegal, but you also risk the fake cards being intercepted by Customs and Border Patrol officers.

"The symbols on it, the CDC were inaccurate, and we suspected it being counterfeit. After further review, it was determined this was a counterfeit vaccination card," said Joseph Martella, port director for the Customs and Border Protection in Philadelphia.

In September of 2021, agents in Pittsburg seized bulk shipments of fake vaccination cards of as many as 70 coming in from China.

"It's against United States law to have a fake vaccination card," said Martella.

Authorities warn that buying, selling, or using counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards endangers and places others at risk. And if you're buying or selling in bulk, they are coming after you.

"It's generally going to be the FBI going after them, or in our case, our sister agency, Homeland Security Investigations. But if you're a bulk importer, you're going to get chased," said Steve Sapp, spokesman for the Philadelphia Field Office of Customs and Border Protection.

CBP reminds people that real COVID-19 vaccination cards are free and available if you sign up and get vaccinated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiainvestigationcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTIGATION
Police: East Mount Airy shooting leaves 17-year-old dead
Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation
Inside 2019 boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh's family
Investigation into rise of dealership auto thefts in Philly region
TOP STORIES
Police: East Mount Airy shooting leaves 17-year-old dead
AccuWeather: Arctic blast Saturday, snow to rain Sunday night
VIDEO: Officials rescue woman, dog from icy lake in Mercer County
Many gear up for frigid weekend in the Delaware Valley
60-year-old shoots teen suspect in latest Philly carjacking attempt
City of Philadelphia extends COVID-19 vaccine deadline for employees
Thousands in Pa. will have student loans forgiven under new settlement
Show More
Sec. Buttigieg in Philly to help launch bridge improvement plan
Man dead after shooting outside Wawa in Vineland, NJ
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
Is the end of the pandemic near?
Illinois judge under fire after tossing rape conviction
More TOP STORIES News