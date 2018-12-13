'Bored' Pennsylvania firefighter charged with starting fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Bored firefighter started fires. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 13, 2018.

MUNHALL, Pa. --
A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter is charged with starting fires at two homes, and police in western Pennsylvania allege that he said he did it because he was bored.

Munhall police charged Ryan Laubham with five counts of arson and related charges following a porch fire early Monday. Police said responding firefighters were told by a neighbor that someone had also tried to set his porch on fire last week.

Allegheny County fire investigators said both blazes were set intentionally. Police allege that security video showed the suspect entering the fire station and later a home later determined to be Laubham's.

Laubham is being held in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $200,000; court documents don't list an attorney and a listed phone number for him couldn't be found Wednesday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirefightersfirearson
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11 arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
Suburbs rival city when it comes to drug distribution rings
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain/Snow Showers Today
Thief steals holiday decorations in Egg Harbor Twp.
Reports: Wentz may be out Sunday, Foles told to be ready
Vernon Odom set to retire from 6abc
Philadelphia Police Department seeks female recruits
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including Pa. & N.J.
Show More
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Police: Caretaker stole $120,000 from 73-year-old woman
Mayor Kenney appears as Buddy the Elf
Thief steals holiday inflatables from Egg Harbor Township lawns
Library supporters march on Mayor Kenney's office
More News