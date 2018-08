AC's Casino Rebirth

Chelsea Tower at Tropicana

Atlantic City's casinos are reinventing themselves. We check out some new and some reimagined.1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-449-1000500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401866-506-23261 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-317-1000The Event Center just earned Philadelphia Magazine' Best of Philly award for best way to see big acts up close.Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.111 S Chelsea Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.