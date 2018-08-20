FYI PHILLY

Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa and Hard Rock lead Atlantic City's Casino rebirth

A.C. is not just surviving, the city is experiencing a thriving rebirth.

AC's Casino Rebirth
Atlantic City's casinos are reinventing themselves. We check out some new and some reimagined.
Hard Rock | Facebook
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-449-1000

Ocean Resort | Facebook
500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
866-506-2326

Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa | Facebook
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-317-1000

Borgata 15th Birthday Celebration
The Event Center just earned Philadelphia Magazine' Best of Philly award for best way to see big acts up close.

Chelsea Tower at Tropicana
Tropicana Atlantic City has renovated the Chelsea Tower, adding a pool, restaurant, bar and the perfect vantage point for The Tropicana's weekly Saturday night fireworks over the boardwalk show.

The Chelsea | Facebook
111 S Chelsea Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
