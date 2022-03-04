boston marathon bombing

Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

AP: Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

The First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, and was somehow less responsible for the carnage. The appeals court also faulted the judge for not sufficiently questioning jurors about their exposure to extensive news coverage of the bombing.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingboston marathonboston marathon bombingsupreme courtu.s. & worlddeath penaltyu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING
Pal of Boston Marathon bomber released from Philly re-entry management program
Boston survivor preps for NYC race, marriage to man who saved her
Boston remembers bombing anniversary with day of service
Boston marks 3rd anniversary of deadly marathon bombing
TOP STORIES
Warning about mailing checks in US postal boxes amid massive scheme
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Grandfather shot and killed after getting money at Philly ATM
Backlash against Russian-branded Lukoil stations hits Americans
Sneak peek at new Diane Sawyer special event, 'The Cult Next Door'
Girlfriend considered person of interest in Grays Ferry shooting
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
Show More
Mother of 6 killed in Philadelphia; family seeks answers
Gas prices in Philly region cross $4 a gallon
Group says NJ schools are among most segregated in country
Philly detective accused of lying about coerced confession
Judge questions charges as jury gets Amtrak engineer's case
More TOP STORIES News