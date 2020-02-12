Roosevelt Boulevard

Driver injured in two-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard near Comly Road

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a driver was injured following a two-car crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard early Wednesday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound inner drive near Comly Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said two cars collided, leaving front-end damage.

Police initially reported that one driver drove away from the scene of the crash, but later said both drivers remained at the scene following the collision.

One driver was treated at the scene for injuries.

Traffic was stalled for some time while police investigated and then cleared the area.
