Bouncer shot in face after men ejected from after-hours club in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said there was a shooting at a gentleman's club in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city early Sunday.It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Broad Street.Police said three men were asked to leave Celebrations Sports Bar and Grill after they got in an argument inside.Investigators said the men then got into a car, drove by the club and shot three times. One of the bullets struck a bouncer in the face.The bouncer was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.There have been no arrests made at this time.