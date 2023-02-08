Getting married? Bow Wow Weddings can help your dog be a part of your special day

Bow Wow Weddings can board your furry friend, take them to and from the venue and assist with their ceremonial role for your wedding.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Ana and Sam Best decided to tie the knot, they wanted their bulldog baby Mowgli to be a part of their big day.

But, with all of the details involved, they didn't know how they could make it work.

Then they saw an Instagram post about Bow Wow Weddings, a new business that can board your furry friend, take them to and from the venue and assist with their ceremonial role-from ring bearer to flower pup or guest greeter.

Bow Wow Weddings can suit the pups up with a formal bow tie and, with treats in hand, assist with the wedding photos too.

The business was co-founded by North Wales native, Myles Ragin.

He and his business partner went to college together and both are now accountants, a job he describes as "not that fulfilling."

Bow Wow Weddings was a way to bring a little more "happy to our day" and to the day of the couple and their wedding party.

Bow Wow Weddings covers Philadelphia and the tri-state area, with Myles' partner covering the western side of the state.

They can do destination weddings too, and they're planning to incorporate cats in the nuptials in the future.

Bow Wow Weddings | Facebook | Instagram

267-638-8941