Box explodes in sanitation truck in West Philly, worker injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent explosion inside a sanitation truck in West Philadelphia.It happened around 10:20 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of North 53rd Street.According to police, a box exploded in the back of the truck and injured a worker.Officials said a box was left on the side of the road after a homeowner who was moving cleaned out their residence. The box contained an oxygen tank, paint thinner and other possibly combustible items.The injured sanitation worker was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.The bomb squad has been called to the scene.No other injuries have been reported.