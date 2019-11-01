Box explodes in sanitation truck in West Philly, worker injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an apparent explosion inside a sanitation truck in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. Friday on the 400 block of North 53rd Street.

According to police, a box exploded in the back of the truck and injured a worker.

Officials said a box was left on the side of the road after a homeowner who was moving cleaned out their residence. The box contained an oxygen tank, paint thinner and other possibly combustible items.

The injured sanitation worker was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

The bomb squad has been called to the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiaexplosionworker hurtsanitation worker
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EF2 tornado hit Delaware County, officials confirm
Rescues made across area after storm, tornado warnings; SEPTA alerts
Man rescued from cooling tower at power plant
AccuWeather: Strong winds, sunny and cooler today
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Armed carjacker crashes, flees scene in Delaware
Show More
Moving Misery: Couple says belongings held hostage for months
Police: Man, 88, kills girlfriend in fight over his guns
4 dead in Halloween party shooting in Northern California
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News