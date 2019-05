HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A box truck dangled for nearly six hours from I-195 eastbound in Hamilton Township, Mercer County following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday.It happened around 2:28 p.m. on I-195 at milepost 0.1, right at the I-295 interchange.New Jersey State Police say the crash involved a box truck, a GMC Envoy and a Mini-Cooper.It appears the cab of the truck got caught along the edge of a grassy median with the trailer portion coming to a rest on the road below.Crews freed the truck just after 8:30 p.m.Multiple injuries have been reported but police say they are all believed to be non-life threatening.