Box truck slams into Spring City house following multi-vehicle accident

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a box truck slammed into a Spring City house after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 500 block of New Street.
Police said the crash involved the truck and three other vehicles.
One of the other cars involved in the crash hit a second house.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
