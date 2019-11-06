Box truck slams into Spring City house following multi-vehicle accident

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a box truck slammed into a Spring City house after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 500 block of New Street.



Police said the crash involved the truck and three other vehicles.

One of the other cars involved in the crash hit a second house.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.
