Boy, 10, struck by hit-and-run driver in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are trying to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a child Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was hit along the 2900 block of Chichester Avenue, in Upper Chichester at 3:30 p.m.

He was alert on the way to the hospital.

Police have only described the hit-and-run vehicle as a "white 4-door truck."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyhit and run
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, falls out second-floor window in Pottstown
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Police: Long lines at vehicle office in NJ send customer into rage
Police asking for help in hit-and-run death of Philly father
Time lapse videos show snow squall moving through Philly
Show More
Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pa. Turnpike crash
GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico facing federal charges
149 Philadelphia tobacco sellers lose permits in underage crackdown
Arrest made in Upper Darby Christmas Eve murder
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
More TOP STORIES News