Boy, 10, struck by hit-and-run driver in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are trying to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a child Wednesday afternoon.Police say a 10-year-old boy was hit along the 2900 block of Chichester Avenue, in Upper Chichester at 3:30 p.m.He was alert on the way to the hospital.Police have only described the hit-and-run vehicle as a "white 4-door truck."