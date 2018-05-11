Boy, 10, turns over gun at school, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police say a 10-year-old boy turned over a gun to staff members at his school on Friday morning.It happened at the Thomas Morton School in the 2500 block of 63rd Street shortly after 10 a.m.The child said he found it in his 7-year-old sister's backpack while in the lunch room, police say.The gun was unloaded, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.Police say the incident remains under investigation.------