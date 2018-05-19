The suspect in a hit-and-run in South Philadelphia that left an 11-year-old boy dead turned herself into police shortly after the fatal crash.Family and friends have identified the victim as Julian Angelucci, a 4th grader at the D.N. Fell Elementary School."His smile, just to see his smile would lighten any day, any day, very polite, very outgoing, just an all-around good kid," said his teacher, Theresa Varela.Police say the vehicle was involved in the fatal hit and run was a black CX-9 Mazda with New Jersey tags. The driver turned herself into police after reports of the hit-and-run on television, authorities say.Her car was towed away to be examined for evidence.Witnesses say it was just after 3 p.m. Friday that Angelucci was crossing the street at 10th and Shunk on his bike when he was struck and thrown several feet.Frantic relatives rushed to the scene after they learned what happened. Some friends of the family had driven by earlier not knowing it was Julian.Family friend Joseph Delco said, "And there was this little boy laying on the street, I had no idea it was him."Meanwhile, relatives of Julian Angelucci were too distraught to speak on camera, but friends say they are devastated.Family friend Theresa Delio said, "I can't fathom the family, the aunt, the mother, the grandmother, that will be the end of their life. He was such a good little boy, beautiful little boy."Meantime, other mothers here in South Philadelphia want to remind drivers to please slow down.Traci Durning of South Philadelphia said, "Take your time, there's nothing in this world that's worth taking someone else's life over something you want to do to enjoy your Friday night, There's nothing, nothing."The driver was not charged on Friday night. However, in a statement issued Saturday, a spokesman from the district attorney's office said the investigation is ongoing and it is "highly likely" there will be criminal charges.------