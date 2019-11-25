Boy, 11, hit by car in Fox Chase section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a car in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

Police say a 40-year-old man was driving southbound on Oxford Avenue near Bleigh Avenue when he hit the child around 11 a.m.

The boy was rushed to Saint Christopher Hospital where he was listed as stable.

At this time it's unclear what led to the incident or if any charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ursinus College cancels swimming season after hazing investigation
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
Insanity defense planned for woman charged in West Norriton Twp. murders
Man shot in Wawa parking lot, police say
2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Winslow Township
Cat has new home after being stolen in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania
Show More
3 found dead after garage fire; home called 'crime scene'
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Rehearsals in full swing ahead of 6abc Dunkin 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Fire rips through Bensalem apartment building
More TOP STORIES News