Boy, 11, hit by car in Fox Chase section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a car in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia on Sunday morning.Police say a 40-year-old man was driving southbound on Oxford Avenue near Bleigh Avenue when he hit the child around 11 a.m.The boy was rushed to Saint Christopher Hospital where he was listed as stable.At this time it's unclear what led to the incident or if any charges are pending.