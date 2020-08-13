12-year-old boy arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Atlantic City: Police

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

It happened on August 10 around 9 a.m. when officers received a tip about a child driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police say an officer attempted to stop the boy, but he refused and later crashed into a pole on the 600 block of Connecticut Avenue.

The boy was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The boy is being charged with receiving stolen property, eluding and multiple motor vehicle summons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic citynew jerseycrimeatlantic citychild in carstolen caraccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local unemployment numbers show gaps based on race
Undocumented family pleads for help after COVID-19 infection
Philly nurses spread joy with 'Sunshine Committee'
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
All-remote start for NJ schools unable to meet safety standards, Murphy says
Big East cancels fall sports season
Motion filed after art commission votes to remove Columbus statue
Show More
Biden's VP pick: Kamala Harris inspiring young women of color
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flooding This Evening
Wilmington City Council president calls for action to end gun violence
Defiant NJ gym reopens after getting license revoked
Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks
More TOP STORIES News