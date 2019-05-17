Boy, 12, missing since Wednesday in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help locating a 12-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week.Police say Tyzhier Graham was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Bridge and Pratt streets riding the Market-Frankford Line.Graham is described as 4'4 tall and 90 pounds.Officials say he suffers from developmental disabilities and may have difficulty remembering his address and telephone number.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.