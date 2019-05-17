missing children

Boy, 12, missing since Wednesday in Philadelphia

Tyzhier Graham (Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help locating a 12-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week.

Police say Tyzhier Graham was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Bridge and Pratt streets riding the Market-Frankford Line.

Graham is described as 4'4 tall and 90 pounds.

Officials say he suffers from developmental disabilities and may have difficulty remembering his address and telephone number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Toddler missing for 3 days in rural Kentucky is found safe
Volunteers search old mail route for signs of missing Texas girl
Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family found
Missing girl's stepdad changed story multiple times: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-495 in Claymont
New video shows N.J. teacher crashing into pizza shop
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
Police: Woman shot to death may have been in crossfire
Show More
13 decontaminated after Chester fire, hazmat
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty T'Storm This Afternoon
Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at N.J. preschool
Jessica Boyington's Weekend Happenings
More TOP STORIES News