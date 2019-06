EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a fire in the Kensington section on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a fire in the Kensington section on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. along the 3100 block of Potter Street.Heavy fire could be seen from the first floor of the two-story home.Police say firefighters found the boy inside the home upon arrival to the scene.The boy was transported to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.