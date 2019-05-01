13-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old boy is seriously injured after police say he was struck by a car in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Holme Avenue.Police say the boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a person driving a 2014 Nissan Altima.The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.The striking vehicle stayed at the scene.No charges have been filed at this time.