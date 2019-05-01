13-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old boy is seriously injured after police say he was struck by a car in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Holme Avenue.
Police say the boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a person driving a 2014 Nissan Altima.
The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.
The striking vehicle stayed at the scene.
No charges have been filed at this time.
