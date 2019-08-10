Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella in Massachusetts

GLOUCESTER, Massachusetts -- A 13-year-old boy was injured by a flying beach umbrella in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

"Umbrella just hit the kid and we saw him bleeding," one beachgoer said.

It happened Friday at Good Harbor Beach, WBZ-TV reports.

"All I heard was a woman scream and the umbrella went flying. He was on the ground. His mom was like, 'Get the lifeguard! Get the lifeguard!'" a young beachgoer said.

Firefighters said the boy was impaled in his left shoulder and was bleeding badly.

Bystanders rushed to help him, applying a tourniquet and waiting for first responders. He was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said his injuries were serious, but he will be OK.

"Surprisingly calm for such a rare occurrence, people were quite calm," Gloucester Fire Lt. Nick Oullette said.

The umbrella flew out of place on the beach in a gust of wind, ultimately hitting the teenager and teaching other beachgoers an important lesson.

"You know what I did after that? I came back and pulled my umbrella down and then if I left, my umbrella came down," witness Sharon Sangster said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsbeacheschild injuredchildren injuriesu.s. & worldteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles QB coach responds to Kaepernick's possible future in Philly
Mother of alleged serial bank robber speaks exclusively to Action News
Cars torched at Northeast Philadelphia dealership
Vegas man accused of plotting to bomb synagogue or LGBTQ bar
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
'Something major just happened:' N.J. teen survives lightning strike
Friends save $50 a week to bring life back into forgotten homes
Show More
Gun sales surge in wake of mass shootings
Raptors send seagulls fleeing from Ocean City
Driver crashes into Modell's in Cinnaminson, N.J.
16-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
Retail worker charged with groping child in NJ store
More TOP STORIES News