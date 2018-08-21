Boy, 14, arrested for shooting 15-year-old in West Philadelphia

Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting and critically wounding a 15-year-old boy late Monday night in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say the suspect was located at his home. Formal charges are pending.

The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Cherry Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the teen was with friends when he got into a confrontation with the gunman. They say the suspect and the victim knew each other.



"We believe the victim, the shooter, and at least one other male were all hanging out together when the shot was fired, so we don't have a motive for the shooting at this time," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police rushed the 15-year-old to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has been upgraded to stable.

This is the second teenager shot in a 24-hour period in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as this investigation continues.

