14-year-old boy wanted in fatal shooting of 79-year-old man in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The City of Chester police department is searching for a 14-year-old boy they say is responsible for shooting a man in the back of the head while he was driving a car.
Police said Zhafir Tinsley-Jones is wanted in relation to the homicide of 79-year-old Robert Womack.
The incident began around 5 p.m. Wednesday when police were called for reports of shots fired in the area of 3rd Street and Highland Avenue.
While officers were on their way to the call, officials said they were informed of a car accident in the area of 3rd and Wilcox streets that might be related to the shots fired.
They arrived at the accident scene and found Womack with a gunshot wound in the back of his head sitting in the driver's seat of a crashed car.
Paramedics attempted to treat Womack, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said they believe Tinsley-Jones shot and killed the 79-year-old victim in his vehicle that eventually crashed.
Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of Zhafir Tinsley-Jones is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Joseph McFate at 610-447-8428 or jmcfate234@chesterpolice.org or Detective Vincent Ficchi at 610-891-4681.
