PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A boy was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after police say he fell out of a second-floor window in Philadelphia.
It happened in the 2300 block of Naudin Street just before 3 p.m. in Center City.
Police tell Action News the 5-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.
Boy, 5, hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Center City
