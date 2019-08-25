Boy, 5, hospitalized after falling out of second-floor window in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A boy was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after police say he fell out of a second-floor window in Philadelphia.

It happened in the 2300 block of Naudin Street just before 3 p.m. in Center City.

Police tell Action News the 5-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newschild injuredphiladelphia policephiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
SEPTA police officer foils attempted burglary of check cashing store
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Neighbors offer mixed feedback on Made in America setup
NJ stable offers horseback therapy for those with special needs
Show More
Crash closes portion of Northeast Extension
Ex-fraternity house manager sentenced to 2 years' probation
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on bus
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
More TOP STORIES News