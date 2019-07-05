Boy, 5, rescued after falling in storm drain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- A 5-year-old boy was pulled from a water filled storm drain Thursday night in Evansville, Indiana.

For over an hour, the Evansville Fire Department tried multiple rescue methods; they eventually used a swing to pull the boy out, WEHT reported.

Evansville Fire Department District Chief Mark Mastison said one of the firefighters that was on the scene came up with the idea.

"Our rope rescue team is trained to do whatever they can, to try to makeshift whatever was needed to get the young man out," Mastison said. "And that was just an idea since he had issues trying to respond to us, the best thing to do is to get him to where we could basically take care of him."

Mastison said the boy was alert during the entire rescue, and his mother helped keep him calm by talking with him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianachild rescuechild rescued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Show More
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
Downingtown Bridge project at a standstill
Images released of van involved in hit-and-run in Atlantic County; driver sought
More TOP STORIES News